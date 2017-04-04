Drug-laced baked goods sicken North Carolina hospital workers

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Six hospital employees in Statesville got sick after a co-worker brought baked goods with cannabis oil in them to work, police confirmed to WSOC.

The incident happened on March 19 at Davis Regional Medical Center. Police were called to investigate after the employees were treated in the hospital’s emergency department. Investigators tested the cookies and muffins and found THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, in them.

Police said the hospital employees saw the baked goods in the hospital’s kitchen after a co-worker’s family member made them. The co-worker brought them to work, not knowing the drug was in the baked goods.

Statesville police turned its investigation over to the District Attorney’s Office, which declined to charge the hospital employee because the employee was unaware of the cannabis oil in the baked goods.

