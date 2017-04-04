In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon cash, UPS' decision to deliver on Saturday and the impending deadline for border wall bids.
Amazon cash, UPS delivering on Saturday and bids for the border wall
-
Money Matters: Interest in building the border wall, Home Depot’s hiring spree and more
-
White House wants $1 billion for 62 miles of border wall, estimates for full wall range from $12-20 billion
-
Donald Trump team, Army Corps discuss wall
-
President Trump vows to keep costs down on border wall
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Amazon wind farm, Dollar General and more
-
-
Government calls for border wall to be 30 feet high, ‘aesthetically pleasing’ on U.S. side
-
Money Matters: Amazon changes, Corning adding jobs and more
-
Amazon list pricing concerns, VF Corp makes ethical list and more
-
Money Matters: New Amazon technology, Arby’s data breach and more
-
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto: We will not pay for the wall
-
-
Mexican president cancels meeting with Trump
-
Money Matters: Lowe’s cutting jobs, UPS drone delivery service and more
-
Donald Trump will ask Congress, not Mexico, to pay for border wall, sources say