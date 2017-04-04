$30 million stadium in High Point could open by April 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is paying $15 million to start developing a new stadium near downtown. In total, the project is expected to cost about $30 million. The stadium could be open by April 2019.

The organization Forward High Point has been talking about building a stadium for years, with seating for up to 5,000 people for baseball games and more than 7,000 for other events.

“We're really trying to create an urban activity spot,” said Ray Bibbs, the executive director of Forward High Point. “You look at the stadium as a centerpiece, kind of a doughnut around it with mixed use buildings.”

The High Point City Council agreed to pay $15 million to purchase the land between Elm, Gatewood, Lindsay and English streets and start planning the stadium at Monday night’s council meeting.

Randy Hemann, the assistant city manager, says High Point expects at least $99 million worth of development near that area in the next 10 years of so.

“If you look at our tax base, where it is growing and where we are not growing, you will see that it is very necessary,” Hemann said. “We have to raise the tax values in downtown in order to you keep other people from not having raised tax values.”

The increased tax value from buildings around the stadium, as well as things like parking and ticket fees will be used to cover the additional $15 million needed for the rest of the project. Right now, the next step is to relocate businesses that are in the area and then start planning the design.