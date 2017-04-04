× 14-year-old girl shot, killed in NC park

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Police have identified the 14-year-old girl who was found shot and killed at a North Carolina park Monday afternoon, WSOC reports.

Officers went to River Street Park on River Street around 3 p.m. and found the girl lying on the ground. She had multiple gunshot wounds and no identification on her, according to WBTV.

The girl, who was identified as Taylor Smith, of Charlotte, was shot more than once and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

“The fact that it happened at the park, our kids play there every day,” resident Onica Foster told WSOC. “That’s sad, I just pray for her parents and her family.”

“It’s a good neighborhood park, so this is uncommon,” Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said. “It does cause concern, and it’s elevated whenever it’s a young victim.”

No arrests have been made.