1 seriously injured in overnight Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Greensboro, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Market Street around 2:29 a.m. in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had already been taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

Additional information is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.