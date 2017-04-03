Winston-Salem man helps fellow former inmates turn their lives around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For Dave Moore, making an honest living may be harder than working in the drug world, but it’s also a whole lot more rewarding.

That’s why he’s teaching others who have followed him through the prison system how to do just that.

“I’m teaching them anything they can use to be an entrepreneur, so then there's no excuse, 'I can't find a job,' make your own job,” says Moore, with more than a hint of love in his voice.

Moore was raised by a single mother so he knows some of the issues these young men are dealing with, which is why, “I treat each and every one of them like they are my sons, for real.”

And, for men like Charles Hall, it has worked. Hall has a degree from North Carolina A&T State University and had a great job with General Motors before he let drugs get in the way.

“You become a monster,” says Hall of doing drugs. “You become someone that you're different than and it takes spirituality to overcome that.”

Dave Moore – and, now, Charles Hall as one of his fellow mentors – use that faith to help young men who need a little guidance straighten out their lives after a few setbacks.

In fact, that’s part of the mantra Hall uses with the young men: “Don't allow a setback to deprive you of a good life.”

The program Dave Moore has been running the last decade or so, he believes has kept more than 200 men not just out of prison, but out of gangs and all the destruction that they do. His idea is to go after the leaders.

“If I get Mike and Mike is the leader of about 10 guys, eight of his 10 guys is going to follow him,” explains Moore. “That's why, when I do what I do, I try to seek out the leader of the bunch.”

It’s been so successful, the state is considering expanding the program Dave Moore runs in Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties statewide.

