Wiley Middle School student hit by vehicle while walking home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wiley Middle School student was hit by a vehicle while walking home shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Transportation Department.

Police are on the scene and a portion of Northwest Boulevard is blocked near the school.

There is no word on the student’s injuries.

Wiley Middle is located at 1400 W. Northwest Blvd.