Watch live: April the giraffe’s vet says it ‘shouldn’t be much longer’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — We’re all still waiting for April the giraffe to deliver her calf, but now that the month of April has arrived, there’s a new text alert system available to those interested in the latest updates.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

April’s vet said Sunday evening that it “shouldn’t be much longer” until the giraffe gives birth. In Monday morning’s update, keepers said April’s progression is as expected and there has been little change overnight.