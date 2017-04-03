UNC fans, students camp out hours before NCAA national championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- As the final seconds ticked off the clock Saturday night, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Men’s Basketball team prepared for yet another trip to the NCAA national championship game.

Just hours before Monday night's NCAA national championship game, several die-hard fans prepared for what could be a big night.

Fans and students are camping out in front of Sup Dogs on Franklin Street.

We found some die hard fans camping out in front of Sup Dogs on Franklin St. They've been out here all night. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/9NCRMQjHJW — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 3, 2017

“It’ll actually be incredible. It’ll one of those last memories you'll have as a student in college,” said UNC student Jeff Valdini.

Valdini has been camping out since around 9 p.m. Sunday. With this being his senior year, he says the title would mean a lot.

This year's championship game also serves as a reunion for Ben Cross and his two sisters.

Cross took a bus from Wisconsin, while one sister made the trip from Georgia and the other from Virginia.

“You grow up watching this team, watching the 2005 and 2009 championships and to actually to be here for this one makes it so much more special,” he said.

This sign posted outside of Top of the Hill on Franklin St. Watch party tix sold out! However Dean Dome will open its doors tonight @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/FwSW7vsbye — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 3, 2017

“It is good to be with people who share the same passion for Carolina basketball and there are going to be so many people who share the same passion,” mentioned his sister Ellie.

The Chapel Hill Police Department is also preparing for the big game by reaching out to more than a dozen law enforcement agencies from around the area.

They say there will be more than 200 police officers working Monday.

A traffic diversion plan will be in effect here and those going downtown should expect delays.

If Carolina wins, downtown streets may be closed to vehicles based on crowd size and behavior.