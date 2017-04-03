UNC Charlotte takes to social media after ‘favorite’ topiary stolen from botanical garden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte took to social media Monday with a plea for the return of a beloved topiary that was stolen from the botanical garden.

UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens posted the plea on Facebook Monday morning.

“We have been training this tree for over three years. It was a favorite of the staff, particularly one of our recently retired gardeners who spent hours shaping it,” the post read.

“We are a free garden. We know that we will lose flowers here and there, and we know that some people will take advantage of us, but this one hurts,” the post continued.

UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens said they believe the topiary was stolen on Sunday and will likely be planted in someone’s yard this week.

They said they are not interested in pressing charges or punishing anyone — they just want their topiary back.