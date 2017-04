Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe weather threat -- we'll continue to watch it closely throughout the evening.What it could mean for your neighborhood.

We're also live in Chapel Hill -- is the town ready for whatever happens in the big game tonight?

And better cancer treatment -- there's a new way to find out which type of chemo will work before you try it out. But there's an issue.

We'll see you in just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.