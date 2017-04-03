× Man accused of shooting 2 in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The person accused of shooting two people in Lexington Saturday evening has been identified, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 5:33 p.m. in the 300 block of Carters Grove Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 27-year-old woman had been shot and taken by car to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries.

In addition, a male was treated and released at the scene. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Marvis Lavelle Elam, of Lexington, fled the scene and was later arrested.

The shooting was not random and the people involved knew each other, according to police.

Elam is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The victims’ identities is not being released at this time.