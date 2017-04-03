SC woman reels in massive 113-pound catfish

SANTEE RIVER, S.C. — A woman reeled in a massive 113.8-pound catfish at a South Carolina marina on Saturday.

Charles Turbanic, owner of Hills Landing Marina on the Santee, posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that Paula Haney reeled in the enormous blue catfish. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials certified the catch and new record — officially recording the catch in the history books.

The prior record for blue catfish was 109.4 pounds, according to the SC DNR website. That record was set nearly 24 years ago in 1991 by South Carolina native George A. Lijewski.

The fish came to the marina in “poor condition” and eventually died, but Turbanic said his staff attempted to keep it alive, moving it to a 2,000-gallon tank.