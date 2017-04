× Ray Trapp resigns as Guilford County commissioner

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ray Trapp has resigned from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners after nearly five years, the News & Record reported.

The reason? Trapp started today as director of external affairs at N.C. A&T. The job requires him to interact with local, state and federal governments.

The Guilford County Democratic Party will pick his replacement.