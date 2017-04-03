Panthers QB Cam Newton posts adorable photo of new daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton and his girlfriend Kia Proctor welcomed their second child in February.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback released an adorable photo of his new daughter on his Instagram page this weekend.

They named her Sovereign Dior Cambella Newton.

In January, Newton shared a heartfelt letter to his son Chosen.

“Don’t be like me son, be better than me. You don’t have to be an athlete to be accepted by me,” the letter read, in part. “You can be whatever you want to be. But whatever you decide, I challenge you to be the best. I may not be able to tell you when, where and how, but there will be a test.”

ëvërÿthįñgGŪ€€į❕👍🏾 ŠØVËRË1GN-D1ØR•€ÅMßËŁŁÅ•NË₩TØN #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #förÅŁŁthëCØNFŪŚ1ØN👶🏽 #HËÅRTbrëâkër💔 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT