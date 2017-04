GLENDALE, Ariz. – North Carolina defeated Gonzaga Monday night in the championship game of the NCAA tournament.

This is the Tar Heels’ sixth NCAA tournament championship. Only Kentucky (eight) and UCLA (11) have won more.

The win also marks head coach Roy Williams’ third national title. He is now tied with Jim Calhoun (UConn) and Bob Knight (Indiana). Adolph Rupp (Kentucky) won four, Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) has five and John Wooden (UCLA) won 10.