North Carolina couple arrested after 14-year-old brings marijuana candy to school

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A couple was arrested after deputies say a 14-year-old student brought marijuana candy to school, WBTV reports.

The incident happened on Thursday. Deputies say the student gave the candy to at least three other students before West Iredell Middle School officials realized what happened.

Samantha L. Braaksma, 36, has been identified as the child’s mother. Joshua D. White, 31, has been identified as Braaksma’s boyfriend.

Braaksma and White are charged with possession with intent to sell and or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and two counts each for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

When deputies searched the couple’s home, they found multiple bags of marijuana and marijuana candy. The total weight of the marijuana and candy found was 1.94 pounds.

White was given a $30,000 bond and Braaksma was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Juvenile services will be contacted regarding charges for the juvenile that brought the candy to the school.