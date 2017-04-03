× NC high school students accused of sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two students are facing charges after an alleged sexual assault at a North Carolina high school on Friday, WTVD reports.

16-year-old Taquan Shmar Jeffries is charged with second-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense and possession of marijuana.

18-year-old Ajeema Caribe Bullock is charged with aiding and abetting a first-degree sex offense and obstruction of justice.

The incident allegedly occurred at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.

Earlier this year, another Athens Drive High School student was accused of sexually assaulting a classmate inside the school.

Michael Armstrong, 16, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual offense and one count of first-degree kidnapping. The incident reportedly happened on December 14, 2016, in the school’s locker room.

Jeffries is being held under a $1.5 million bond at the Wake County jail while Bullock’s bond is set at $750,000.