Kidnapped 11-year-old Charlotte girl found in DC after uncle allegedly kills his parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11-year-old Charlotte girl who authorities believe was kidnapped after her uncle allegedly killed his parents was found safe in Washington, D.C., WSOC reports.

Arieyana Simone Forney was found Sunday evening and is safe with police.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Sledge said the kidnapping suspect, Curtis Atkinson Jr., was arrested Sunday after a brief chase.

Around 8 p.m., a female called 911 from inside the car and said she had been kidnapped. She was able to provide her approximate location to the dispatcher and police quickly began searching for the 2005 white Chevrolet Impala.

Officers initially tried to stop the vehicle but it sped away and crashed into another vehicle.

Sledge said the girl was taken to a hospital but appeared to be OK.

“The D.C. Metro Police flooded that area and were looking for this car, our White Impala, that we’d been broadcasting and were able to locate that car and they were able to take the occupants of that car into custody and recover Arieyana safely,” said CMPD Maj. Mike Smathers.

Police said a second female, 25-year-old Nikkia Cooper, was found in the car and was also taken into custody. She is being held on drug charges and detectives were working to determine her involvement, if any, in the crimes.

The girl’s uncle, Atkinson Jr., is suspected of killing his parents at their Charlotte home, police say. The bodies were discovered after a fire was apparently set at the house.

An Amber Alert was issued for Forney when she was reported missing after her grandparents, who were her guardians, were found dead inside the home on Glencannon Drive.

Police told WSOC that firefighters were dispatched to the home just after 11 a.m. Sunday when an alarm system detected smoke. Inside, they found a small fire and the homeowners, Curtis Atkinson Sr. and Ruby Atkinson, dead.

Police will charge Atkinson Jr. with the murders of his parents.

Atkinson served prison time for drug and stolen property convictions dating back to 1999, the station reports.