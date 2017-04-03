× Judge rules Greensboro redistricting law unconstitutional

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A federal judge ruled today that the 2015 City Council redistricting law passed by the General Assembly is unconstitutional, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles said the plaintiffs, which includes the city and six residents, had a “preponderance of evidence” that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause.

“The United States Constitution does not allow an electoral system which makes one person’s vote more powerful than another’s,” Eagle wrote in her opinion. “Nor does the Constitution allow a system which gives governance and electoral rights to one group of citizens while prohibiting another group of citizens from exercising those same rights, with no legitimate governmental purpose.”

Eagle ruled that the appropriate remedy is to preserve the city’s pre-existing election system.