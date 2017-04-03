John Cena proposes to girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

ORLANDO — WWE superstar and actor John Cena proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, according to a tweet by WWE.

Cena dropped to one knee to propose to Bella after they beat The Miz and his wife Maryse in a couples tag team match, WWE’s official website reported.

While on one knee, Cena said he had been waiting “so long” to ask Bella to marry him.

The dynamic wrestling duo has been together for around five years, according to E! News. Their relationship has been well-documented on a TV show called Total Divas and Total Bellas.