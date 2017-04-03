‘It got grandma!’ Poop-flinging chimp at zoo hits grandma in face

“It got grandma!”

A chimpanzee at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan flung his poop at a crowd of visitors and hit an elderly woman on her nose, WXMI reports.

Erin Vargo posted a video of the hilarious moment on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“So Jake and I thought we were going to have an average day at the zoo… turns out it would be the day of the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Vargon wrote in the post. “I’m seriously dying of laughter. And I can’t believe I got it on video. Just watch… Feel free to share 😂 #ItGotGrandma.”