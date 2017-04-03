Homeowner allegedly shoots, kills intruder taking shower

BELFAIR, Wash. — A Washington homeowner was arrested Saturday morning after deputies say he shot and killed an intruder who was taking a shower in his bathroom.

Nathaniel Joseph Rosa, 31, was shot multiple times after the homeowner found him inside one of his the two houses he owns in the area, KOMO reports. He lives in one house and runs his internet-based business out of the other.

Around 8 a.m., the man arrived at the residence and noticed a window screen was in the yard and someone had kicked in the door. While inside, he confronted a man he found in the shower before leaving the property to go get a gun.

“He returned home, retrieved a firearm, came back over to the residence and fired multiple rounds into the shower … killing the intruder,” said Mason County Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Adams.

The unidentified homeowner was arrested on second-degree murder charges after deputies concluded he had time to call for help and instead went back to the home.

“Certainly he had an opportunity to call law enforcement at that time,” Adams told the station. “And we’ve contacted our local prosecutor, explained the circumstances to him, and he agrees that second-degree murder was an appropriate charge in this case.”

Additional information has not been released.

