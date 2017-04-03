Greensboro middle school students excel with after-school leadership program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Since the beginning of the school year, several Southeast Guilford Middle School students have been working hard in the Crumley Roberts Rising Stars Leadership Program.

During the 16-week program, students meet for an hour after school each week -- and for some kids, it's a significant commitment.

"They have to give up perhaps going to baseball practice or basketball practice, they have to give up going to band and we have to work with the teachers that are involved in those programs that allow these kids to participate in Rising Stars, but it has worked out great," said program leader Hank Heidenreich.

The program helps teach students the leadership skills needed to be successful.

Heidenreich says middle school is the perfect age to instill the qualities.

"They're getting ready to move from childhood to adolescence into adulthood and we're giving them some tools at a jumping off point that they can use the rest of their lives," he said.

Whether students decide to work in a law firm like Crumley Roberts or another type of business, the foundation for success is set.