Greensboro men charged with human trafficking in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two Greensboro men were arrested early Friday morning on human trafficking charges in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Willie Columbus Lacy, 26, and David Davell Ward, 24, were charged with trafficking in persons, recruiting, enticing, and simple possession of marijuana.

Ward is also charged with prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Officers began investigating after discovering a missing juvenile was possibly in the Myrtle Beach area. Through the investigation, officers learned that an advertisement about the juvenile existed on the website Backpage.

The underaged victim, whose identity will remain anonymous due to their age, was being coerced into committing sexual acts, police say.

“To ensure the integrity of the investigation, and to respect the victim in this incident, specific and detailed information cannot be released at this time,” Myrtle Beach Lt. Joey Crosby told the newspaper.