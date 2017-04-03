× Greensboro business robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a business in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a press release.

Officers responded to the Blue Dragon Sweepstakes on 3700 Spring Garden St. around 10:37 p.m. in reference to a robbery from business. Upon arrival, police learned that two men entered the business and robbed it at gunpoint.

The suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.