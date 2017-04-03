× Davidson County woman faces child abuse charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman faces multiple child abuse charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Rita Darnell Adams, 43, is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a child under 12 and misdemeanor child abuse.

On March 3, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified of a report of child abuse by the Department of Social Services.

Adams was accused of physically and verbally abusing her juvenile children, the DSS told the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, Adams was arrested and charged.

Adams was placed under a $25,000 bond.