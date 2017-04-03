× Crime Stoppers of High Point increases tip reward after recent surge in crime

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Crime Stoppers of High Point is now paying up to $5,000 for tips following the city’s recent surge in violent crime, according to a press release.

The organization’s board of directors recently approved raising the maximum amount a tipster could receive from $2,000 to $5,000.

The City of High Point’s website describes Crime Stoppers as an organization that “pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest, the seizure of stolen property or illegal narcotics, or the solution to unsolved crimes. The program offers citizens an anonymous method for providing vital information about crime to police without fear of retaliation.”

The press release partially reads:

The board of directors cares deeply about the High Point Community and believes this unprecedented step to be an indication of our commitment both to the safety of the citizens of High Point and our support to the men and women of the High Point Police Department.

Anyone that has information about a violent crime, illegal guns, or heroin distribution is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000 or text keyword CASHTIPS to 274637.

