Burlington man accused of firing shots into his own apartment with girlfriend inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An intoxicated Burlington man has been charged with firing shots into his own apartment with his girlfriend inside, according to a press release.

Deputies responded an apartment on Christopher Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found 42-year-old Ricky Lynn Capps, of Burlington, intoxicated and outside the residence. They also found gunshots to the side of the home.

Following an investigation, Capps was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The apartment was occupied by Capps’ girlfriend and two other people at the time that shots were fired, deputies say.

No one was injured during the incident.

Capps was taken to the Alamance County Detention Facility on a $150,000 secured bond.