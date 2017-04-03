Asheboro motorcycle dealership employees help family after co-worker dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether he was riding them or fixing them, Karen Temple says her brother, Scott Brown, loved motorcycles.

"He loved to work with his hands and get dirty,” Temple said.

It’s been about a month, but Temple still can't believe her brother is gone.

“We're still in a state of shock,” she said.

Brown died on March 4 from pulmonary hypertension.

He was only 29.

“The left side of the heart gets so enlarged, it suffocates the right side of the heart,” Temple explained.

Brown spent months in the hospital after his symptoms kept getting worse.

“He started developing problems with shortness of breath,” Temple said. “He just couldn't walk very far.”

The whole time he was sick, Brown's co-workers at Cox Harley-Davidson of Asheboro stuck by his side.

"We thought he would get better and pull out of it," said Stacy Shoptaw, a technician at the dealership.

Not only did they visit him in the hospital, they also helped his family.

“Mowed the yard, they did anything that needed to be done,” Temple said.

In January, the dealership started raising money for Brown's medical bills.

"Going in and out the hospital with ER visits, that's several thousand of dollars," Shoptaw said.

So far, the dealership has raised more than $16,000 through collecting donations and selling tickets for a draw down raffle on April 18.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be the main prize.

"Good way to give them a good chunk of change," Shoptaw said.

Temple says the support from the business has helped their family get through.

“They were there to give us strength and encouragement when we needed the most,” she said.

The business is also holding a memorial bike ride in honor of Brown on April 29.