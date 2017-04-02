× Woman dies after shooting in North Carolina shopping mall parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A 24-year-old woman has died after being shot outside a North Carolina mall on Saturday, according to WECT.

The incident happened in the parking lot at Independence Mall in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon. Catherine Ruth Ballard has been identified as the victim.

Authorities believe the crime was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wilmington police have not released information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.