Watch live: April the giraffe seeing ‘increased discharge, continued lack of interest in food, and full udders’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — We’re all still waiting for April the giraffe to deliver her calf, but now that the month of April has arrived, there’s a new text alert system available to those interested in the latest updates.

April’s handlers at Animal Adventure Park in New York said Sunday morning, April 2nd they’re seeing “increased discharge, continued lack of interest in food, and full udders.” They reported that April “continues to be a bit out of character.” With the rest of us, they’re “continuing to watch and wait.”

Keepers feel they will be able to get the giraffes yard time Sunday, as yard conditions are once again safe, and temperatures promise to climb from the 30s to 50s Sunday in New York. Perhaps that will “shake” things up!

April’s handlers at Animal Adventure Park in New York said Saturday evening, April 1st they were “hoping for an April Fools baby,” but “April’s relaxed nature and lack of urgency” had zookeepers anticipating midnight would hit before April would welcome her calf.