Watch folks clap along as Greensboro police officer shows off incredible piano skills

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro police officer is showing off his musical talents as a way to reach out to the community.

Officer Moss performed a piano concert for the residents of the Churchview Farms assisted living center on Wednesday as part of a “Concert With a Cop” event.

Officer Moss is a trained pianist who has been playing since he was 4. He likes to share his gifts with the community, according to Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

Danielsen said the residents enjoyed the concert. A video posted to the Greensboro Police Department Facebook page shows several people in attendance clapping along.

“He does a super job and enjoys the pleasure it brings his audience,” Danielsen told FOX8.