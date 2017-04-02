× Mother accused of overdosing in Chuck E. Cheese bathroom after snorting heroin while her children were present

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A mother faces child endangerment charges after authorities said she overdoses on heroin inside a Chuck E. Cheese bathroom.

WLWT reported that Michelle Wagner, 34, of Batesville, Ind., is accused of snorting heroin and overdosing at an Ohio location of the family restaurant.

Wagner was arraigned Wednesday and “admitted to snorting heroin and overdosed at Chuck E. Cheese’s while her children were present,” according to court documents.

The suspect was with her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter at the time of the incident, according to police.

Emergency responders used Narcan, an anti-overdose medication, to revive Wagner, who was then taken to a hospital and jail.

She now faces two counts of child endangerment and has since bonded out of jail.