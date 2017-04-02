Law enforcement presence in southeast Guilford County after chase, 1 in custody
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in southeast Guilford County have at least one person in custody after a chase that started in Randolph County where a suspect ran away from the vehicle.
Authorities searched for the suspect near the intersection of Smithwood and Humble Road. One person was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in a field on Humble Road.
North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Chris Knox confirmed that highway patrol is assisting in the incident.
