× Law enforcement presence in southeast Guilford County after chase, 1 in custody

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in southeast Guilford County have at least one person in custody after a chase that started in Randolph County where a suspect ran away from the vehicle.

Authorities searched for the suspect near the intersection of Smithwood and Humble Road. One person was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in a field on Humble Road.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Chris Knox confirmed that highway patrol is assisting in the incident.

Developing…