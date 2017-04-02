Amber Alert issued for missing Charlotte 11-year-old after guardians found dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An Amber Alert has been issued for Arieyana Simone Forney, 11, who was reported missing after her guardians were found dead at her home in east Charlotte, according to WSOC.

Forney is described as an African-American girl who is 5-feet-6-inches tall.

Police are investigating a double homicide in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte.

Police say firefighters responded to the home about 11:05 a.m. Sunday after an alarm system detected smoke. Inside, they found a small fire and the homeowners, a husband and wife, dead.

Investigators haven’t said how they died, but they are calling it a homicide investigation.

Police say the dead man and woman were married and were the guardians of Forney.

Investigators say a 2005 white Chevy Impala was seen leaving the scene. The car is regularly seen at the home, according to authorities.