Amber Alert for 11-year-old Charlotte girl canceled, child safe, man arrested

BREAKING: DC Police go after car linked to NC Amber Alert kidnapping. Car crashes on Independence. Man arrested, female victim is safe! pic.twitter.com/vo7lMN9Dvb — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) April 3, 2017

WASHINGTON – The Amber Alert issued for an 11-year-old girl reported missing out of Charlotte after her guardians were found dead has been canceled.

Arieyana Simone Forney has been found and is safe, according to FOX 5 DC. She was found about three hours after the alert was issued.

Washington, DC police reportedly found the car linked to the Amber Alert kidnapping and the car crashed. A man has been arrested and Forney is safe.

WSOC reported that police are investigating a double homicide of Forney’s guardians in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte.

Police say firefighters responded to the home about 11:05 a.m. Sunday after an alarm system detected smoke. Inside, they found a small fire and the homeowners, a husband and wife, dead.

Investigators haven’t said how they died, but they are calling it a homicide investigation.

AMBER ALERT has been cancelled, Arieyana Simone Forney has been located and is safe with authorities. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 3, 2017