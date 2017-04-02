× 17-year-old girl injured after being bitten on the leg by shark

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl from Louisville, Kentucky was injured after being bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

WDRB reported that the victim suffered a scratch on her left leg and a puncture wound that will require stitches, but did not suffer any major damage.

The 5-foot-long shark bit the girl shortly after 3:30 p.m. as she swam in the Gulf of Mexico near some condominiums in Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl was bit while she was swimming near a sandbar. She was treated at a nearby medical center.