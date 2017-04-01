Watch live: April the giraffe’s live video feed is back up!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure park has some exciting news for fans of April the Giraffe.

Veterinarians told zookeepers they expected the giraffe to give birth Friday. They would be shocked if she went through the weekend without giving birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Saturday morning: