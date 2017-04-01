× Several dogs in North Carolina town die from antifreeze poisoning

CARTHAGE, N.C. — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after nine dogs have died of antifreeze poisoning, according to WTVD.

It happened in the Carolina Lakes neighborhood east of Carthage. All the animals were neighborhood dogs roaming the neighborhood.

It’s not clear if the animals were intentionally poisoned or if they got into antifreeze that was left out somewhere.

The cause of the deaths was revealed when one pet owner paid for testing of a dead animal.