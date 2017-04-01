× No injuries after multiple gunshots fired at home in Burlington early Saturday morning

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired at a Burlington home early Saturday morning, but nobody was hurt.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Homewood Avenue at about 3:43 a.m. in reference to the incident, Burlington police said in a press release.

Police said multiple people in the area of North Church Street, Cobb Avenue and Homewood Avenue called about the crime.

Police found projectiles in a home in the 200 block of Homewood Avenue and do not believe the homeowners were the intended targets.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.