GREENSBORO, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire damaged four units of a Greensboro apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. at 1829 McKnight Mill Road. There is no current word on a cause.

Everyone inside the building was able to safely escape, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Two apartment units were damaged by fire and two others were damaged by smoke and water.