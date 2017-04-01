× Multiple homes damaged and condemned, several people displaced after tornado hits Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – At least 12 homes are condemned and 32 people displaced after a tornado touched down in Virginia Beach, fire officials said Friday night, according to WTKR.

The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon that a tornado touched down. A survey crew went to look at several areas Saturday for confirmation.

Fifty homes were damaged and 25 homes were moderately damaged, according to the latest assessment by the Virginia Beach Fire Department.