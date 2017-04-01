× Man in clown mask robs Greensboro convenience store with rifle

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man in a clown mask robbed a Greensboro convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Kangaroo on 3101 Pleasant Garden Road at about 1:21 a.m. in reference to the crime.

A man armed with a rifle entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect wore a light-blue clown mask, a black trench coat and khaki pants, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this incident can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.