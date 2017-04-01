Kalvin Michael Smith, man at center of controversial case, shot in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Kalvin Michael Smith, who was at the center of a controversial case in Winston-Salem, was shot and injured on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Graham Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Smith was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS workers took him to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Smith was convicted in 1997 of robbery and assaulting Jill Marker at the Silk Plant Forest store in 1995. The assault left Marker with severe brain injuries.

In November 2016, a judge ruled Smith’s attorney failed to present evidence that would have led to a shorter prison sentence at the time of his conviction. He was released on Nov. 10, 2016.

Smith maintained his innocence throughout his sentence.

The Attorney General's office and lawyers agreed that certain evidence presented during Smith's trial could have left him with a shorter sentence.

That evidence was a good attitude, family support and a positive work record that was not entered during the sentencing phase of the original trial.