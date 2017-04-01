2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Two people were shot and one person is in custody after a shooting in Lexington on Saturday.

Lexington police said one of the victims was treated and released at the scene and another was being treated with serious injuries at a hospital.

The incident happened Saturday evening in the 300 block of Carters Grove Road. The suspect fled the scene, but was caught and is in custody.

The shooting was not random and the people involved knew each other, according to police.

Police have not released a motive or the names of the people involved.