Baby on the way! April the giraffe’s calf coming ‘today, tonight’ – Watch live

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along and believes the calf will be born “today” or “tonight.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

As of Friday morning, more than 204,000 people were on the live stream.

The Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook Friday morning that they believe April could have a calf “today” or “tonight.”

The post reads:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition. This is what we have all been waiting for!

Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts.