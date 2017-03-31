× Ticket sold in NC worth $1,000 a day for life

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — One lucky player in North Carolina woke up Friday morning to the prize of a lifetime: $1,000 a day for life, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

The winning Lucky For Life ticket was sold at the 7th Street Marketplace on East Market Street in Smithfield. It beat odds of 1 in 30.8 million to match all six numbers in Thursday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 1-10-21-44-45 for the white balls and 15 for the gold Lucky Ball.

This is the second time, since Lucky For Life came to North Carolina last year, that someone has won the top prize.

“We are thrilled that another person in our state has won the prize of a lifetime,” said executive director Alice Garland. “$1,000 a Day for Life could add up to $10 million, $15 million or more.”

The winner has the option to claim the prize as a lump sum of $5.75 million. The annuity prize is guaranteed for at least 20 years to the winner’s estate or heirs. But the annuity payments will continue for the rest of the winner’s life. Twenty-three U.S. lotteries sell tickets for the game.

Manalle Earnhardt of Salisbury was the first player in North Carolina to win the top Lucky For Life prize. The VA nurse won the prize in October, after her father bought her a ticket.