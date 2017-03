Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- When the calendar turns to April, the busy season begins at the North Carolina Zoo.

The warmer weather brings more visitors and events for them to enjoy -- starting with the zoo's annual "Easter Egg Stravaganza."

The following weekend, the "Bear Necessities" event brings all the bears out of hibernation. Kids can bring their teddy bears to zoo veterinarians for a checkup.

Fun-filled spring-time events at NC Zoo never end!

