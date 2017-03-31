× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police are looking for 42-year-old Larry Dellano Wright Jr., who suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen at his home at 4790 Lennox Road at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

Wright was last seen wearing a brown sweat-suit with brown stripes and red-and-white Adidas tennis shoes.

He is believed to be traveling on foot and may be panhandling at various locations in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police have released a photo of Wright, who may now have a beard.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with any information on Wright’s whereabouts can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.